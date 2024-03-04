National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som

A demo version of digital som will be created in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank reported.

To test the prototype of «digital som» in experimental mode (Sandbox), the National Bank received proposals from 12 interested companies:

Axelect;

DCM, Ltd.;

EMTECH, Inc.;

FIS, Inc.;

G+D Filia GmbH;

Knox Networks, Inc.;

MONTRAN;

Nahmii, Ltd.;

R3 Corda Ltd.;

SICPA/Nabatech Inc.;

TCS Quartz, Ltd.;

Xiamen Huge Energy Stock Co., Ltd.

«After a thorough analysis and evaluation of the proposals submitted by suppliers, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic will select a CBDC supplier to create a demo version of the digital som, simulate payments and conduct the first test work in a limited environment using the digital som. Selection criteria include blockchain platform technology, innovative potential, technological reliability, security of proposed solutions, speed of payments, as well as the ability to effectively integrate with existing financial infrastructure,» the statement says.