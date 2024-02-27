Exports of 2,417 specialists from 383 resident companies of the High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan amounted to almost $ 90 million. Its head, Azis Abakirov, announced.

He noted that the contribution of the IT sector to Kyrgyzstan’s export portfolio becomes significant and continues to double exponentially every year. Each specialist brings $36,000 to the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Payments to the state amounted to 231 million soms.

«The High Technology Park is moving towards its goal of $1 billion in resident exports, the creation of 50,000 jobs, and the emergence of the first unicorn from Kyrgyzstan,» Azis Abakirov said.