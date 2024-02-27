11:40
USD 89.43
EUR 96.86
RUB 0.95
English

Export of High Technology Park companies amounts to $90 million

Exports of 2,417 specialists from 383 resident companies of the High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan amounted to almost $ 90 million. Its head, Azis Abakirov, announced.

He noted that the contribution of the IT sector to Kyrgyzstan’s export portfolio becomes significant and continues to double exponentially every year. Each specialist brings $36,000 to the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Payments to the state amounted to 231 million soms.

«The High Technology Park is moving towards its goal of $1 billion in resident exports, the creation of 50,000 jobs, and the emergence of the first unicorn from Kyrgyzstan,» Azis Abakirov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287681/
views: 164
Print
Related
Georgia increases exports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in January 2024
Kyrgyzstan sells more than 15 tons of gold for 11 months of 2023
Kyrgyzstan exports 818,972 tons of agricultural products in 2023
Kyrgyzstan sells 9.9 tons of gold since beginning of the year
Kyrgyzstan increases exports of cosmetics, bags and clothing to Russia
Cabinet of Ministers creates another institution - Kyrgyz Export
Kyrgyzstan continues to increase gold supplies abroad
Bishkek Development Agency and High Technology Park sign Memorandum
Kyrgyzstan to be able to increase export of goods to UK
EU goods worth €1 billion "disappear" in transit through Russia to EAEU
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
27 February, Tuesday
11:37
About 450 branches of Russian companies opened in Kyrgyzstan About 450 branches of Russian companies opened in Kyrgy...
11:25
Inflation in Kyrgyzstan slowing down, but risks remain high
11:11
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent
10:58
Direct flights from Bishkek and Osh to Tashkent opened
10:53
Flights delayed at Osh International Airport due to fog