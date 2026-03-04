16:43
Exports of Kyrgyz High Technology Park residents reach nearly $200 million

Exports of companies operating within the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic have reached nearly $200 million (about 17.1 billion soms), the Park’s Director Azis Abakirov reported.

He noted that IT company exports now account for around 7 percent of the country’s total exports and nearly 1 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product.

According to Abakirov, in terms of scale the sector is already comparable to one of the country’s traditional industries — the garment industry. At the same time, the IT sector is gradually becoming one of the key drivers of export growth.

He added that the development of the High Technology Park is shaping a new technological export profile for Kyrgyzstan, based on innovation and human capital potential.

The High Technology Park also emphasized that the sector continues to grow rapidly and is becoming increasingly attractive to technology companies and specialists from around the world.
