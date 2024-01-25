Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan

Armenia plans to have military attachés in the Czech Republic and Kyrgyzstan. The decisions on approving the new posts are included in the agenda of the January 25 Cabinet meeting. Armenpress reported.

The draft decision on sending a military attaché to the Kyrgyz Republic notes that Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have significant potential and prospects for further development of relations in the defense and military-technical spheres.

«The presence of the military attaché in Kyrgyzstan will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two states and will give a new impetus to the implementation of joint measures in the defense sphere,» a justification to the draft reads.

As noted, the post of military attaché in Kyrgyzstan will be combined with the post of military attaché in Kazakhstan.