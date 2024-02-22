Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region

A meeting took place between the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and the representative of the Chinese company NBTC Limited, Cai ZhiFang. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on the construction of wind and solar power plants was signed.

The main goal of the document is the development of bilateral relations, as well as the construction of wind and solar power plants in Kyzart and Semiz-Bel areas of Dzhumgal and Kochkor districts of Naryn region.