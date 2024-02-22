Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad

Employees of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city seized weapons and drugs from members of an international terrorist organization. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On February 14, based on a decision of the Osh City Court, searches were carried out in the homes of eight citizens. Material evidence was seized, namely:

Three firearms of Saiga type;

Three pistols;

Two sharpened knives;

Means of remote communication (walkie-talkies) and ammunition.

In addition, books in Arabic, Kyrgyz, Uzbek languages, notebooks, SIM cards, USB flash drives, mobile phones, computer and CD-DVD disks, which may contain religious terrorist and extremist content, were seized as material evidence. Drugs similar to opium with a specific odor were also seized.

Relevant examinations have been ordered and investigative actions are being carried out.

Two citizens were placed in the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital.