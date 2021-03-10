Security forces arrest bandit group planning armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan

Security forces detained a bandit group planning an armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Activities of the bandit group consisting of local and foreign citizens involved in terrorist activities were suppressed within the framework of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of preparation for murder.

It was established that the activities of the group were coordinated by the leaders of an international terrorist organization in Syria.

Their goal was to destabilize the social and political situation with subsequent armed jihad in the country. The press center informed that the murder of a citizen on religious grounds was planned with the use of a homemade explosive device and firearms.

«Individual members of the bandit group underwent special combat training in the camps of the international terrorist organization. The detained members of the criminal group were placed in the pre-trial detention center,» the SCNS added.

Operational and investigative measures continue to identify and detect other members of the criminal group.