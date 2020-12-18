17:01
Recruiter of one of terrorist groups detained in Kyrgyzstan

A 38-year-old active member of an international terrorist organization (ITO) recruiting people was detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«It was found out that A.Sh.B., following instructions of the foreign leaders of the ITO on the Internet, was engaged in publication of terrorist and extremist materials in order to recruit people for their further transportation to the Syrian conflict zone,» the state committee reported.

During the search, firearms, ammunition, communication equipment and electronic media with information of terrorist and extremist nature were seized from the detainee. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken district.
