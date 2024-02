The Jalal-Abad City Court considered a preventive measure against a blogger Ali Ergeshov. He was placed under house arrest, the regional police department reports.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported about detention of the blogger at Manas airport in Bishkek as part of a criminal case initiated for hooliganism.

He runs El Bilsin project on his YouTube channel. Ali Ergeshov devotes his videos to social problems and violations in the service sector.