Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts

A citizen who was on the interstate wanted list was detained. He called for riots through social media. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

It was found out during monitoring of Internet resources that the citizen distributes video materials aimed at aggravating the socio-political situation through social media.

According to the expert’s conclusion, these materials contain calls for mass riots, incitement to violate public order and public safety.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 36, 278 Part 1 (organization of mass riots accompanied by violence, pogroms, arson, destruction of property, use of firearms, explosive devices or armed resistance to a representative of the authorities) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In December 2023, the citizen, 44, hiding abroad, was put on the interstate wanted list.

According to available data, he traveled abroad in February 2020 and stayed in Russia. It is also known that he is wanted by the Department of Internal Affairs of Tash-Komur city for evasion of child-support payments.

During operational search activities, the whereabouts of the above-mentioned citizen was established — he was hiding in Moscow Oblast.

He was delivered to Bishkek. The investigation is ongoing.
