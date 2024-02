A Kyrgyzstani wanted by the police of Uzbekistan was detained in Pavlodar (Kazakhstan). KazTAG reports.

The detainee is suspected of deceiving several citizens in Tashkent in 2023. He disappeared during the investigation.

He arrived in Kazakhstan in August 2023 for the purpose of finding a job.

The Kyrgyzstani was placed in a temporary detention facility and is awaiting extradition to Uzbekistan.