New building of Single Window Center opened in Kadamdzhai district

A new building of the center for provision of public services based on «single window» principle was opened at the District Department of Internal Affairs of Kadamdzhai district. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

It is noted that the new format of serving citizens was created to optimize the system of providing public services, simplify access to them, reduce the time for providing services, the number of procedures and improve the quality of services provided.

«Through the «Single Window», citizens can obtain police clearance certificate, a certificate of criminal prosecution of a person free of charge. From 100 to 130 people receive the services per day. In total, more than 205,000 people live in Kadamdzhai district,» the department said.
