New Public Service Center opened in Jalal-Abad region

A new-format Public Service Center began to work in Jalal-Abad city, which is located on Alykulov Street, 1. The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Public Service Center is considered one of the largest, as its area is 700 square meters. It will be able to serve over 40,000 visitors a month. The Public Service Center will operate in the open space mode. The workplaces of the manager and all other employees are located in the common room.

«The necessary conditions have been created at the Public Service Center. The building is divided into a consulting area, a waiting room and an acceptance of documents department. There are also conditions for people with disabilities. An electronic queue was introduced and video cameras have been installed to control the work,» the message says.

To date, there are 27 Public Service Centers and two mini Public Service Centers in Kyrgyzstan.
