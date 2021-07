A new-format Public Service Center began functioning in Kara-Suu town (Osh region of Kyrgyzstan). The State Registration Service of the republic reported.

The Public Service Center is designed to assist in the provision of public services to over 400,000 residents of Sarai, Ak-Tash, Savai, Zhany-Aryk, Kashkar-Kyshtak, Zhoosh villages and other nearby settlements.

«The capacity of the center is the daily servicing of more than 500 citizens by 26 employees,» the SRS noted.