Public Service Center opened in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region

Public Service Center was opened in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Registration Service reported.

The Public Service Center has modern equipment, comfortable workplaces, an electronic queue and video surveillance cameras. There are also conditions for PWDs, a mother-and-child room, a cash desk, a notary, a photo studio, and an information desk.

The process of documenting citizens is fully automated from accepting applications to drawing up documents and issuing them.

Residents of Ak-Suu district can receive a wide range of public services: register the birth of a child, marriage, apply for a passport, file application for balaga suyunchu allowance without leaving the building.

Previously, passporting and registration of the population department and the registry office were located in two separate premises, the cash office and the notary were located in another building, which created inconvenience to the population.

Ak-Suu district has 40 settlements; population reaches more than 73,000 people.

The area of ​​the new Public Service Center is 298 square meters. The PSC is ready to receive up to 200 visitors per day.