Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy

Public Service Center (PSC) of a new format was opened in Balykchy. The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new PSC provides passportization services. It has all the conditions for obtaining documents: population registration and civil status departments, cash desk, notary, photo, waiting room, mother and child room, video surveillance.

The center is equipped with automated information systems (AIS). The total area of the building is 213 square meters.

The center is one of the largest in Issyk-Kul region and is designed to serve 350-450 citizens per day. Reception is by electronic queue. A total of 13 employees will serve the population.

There is also a special ramp for people with disabilities, parking lot, and city transport communications are within walking distance.

The new Public Service Center is located at 258, Abdrakhmanov Street (next to the City Hall building).