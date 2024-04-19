17:01
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy

Public Service Center (PSC) of a new format was opened in Balykchy. The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new PSC provides passportization services. It has all the conditions for obtaining documents: population registration and civil status departments, cash desk, notary, photo, waiting room, mother and child room, video surveillance.

The center is equipped with automated information systems (AIS). The total area of the building is 213 square meters.

The center is one of the largest in Issyk-Kul region and is designed to serve 350-450 citizens per day. Reception is by electronic queue. A total of 13 employees will serve the population.

There is also a special ramp for people with disabilities, parking lot, and city transport communications are within walking distance.

The new Public Service Center is located at 258, Abdrakhmanov Street (next to the City Hall building).
link: https://24.kg/english/292065/
views: 123
Print
Related
New building of Single Window Center opened in Kadamdzhai district
Public Service Centers in Kyrgyzstan switch to single work schedule
Public Service Centers to be closed on January 1-7, 2024
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce artificial intelligence in Public Service Centers
Talantbek Imanov inspects construction of Public Service Center in Cholpon-Ata
New Public Service Center opened in Dzheti-Oguz district
New Public Service Center opened in Jalal-Abad region
New Public Service Center opened in Kara-Suu town
Public Service Center of new format starts functioning in Kara-Suu
Public Service Center opened in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
16:03
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum i...
15:52
European Investment Bank ready to finance Kambarata HPP 1 project
15:42
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Scientific conference dedicated to ethnic Kyrgyz held in Kabul
15:12
Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy