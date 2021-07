A new Public Service Center was opened in Kara-Suu town, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In order to create more comfortable and convenient conditions, as well as to reduce the waiting time in the queue, the additional Public Service Center was opened in the town. It can serve up to 200 residents per day.

The Public Service Center works from July 15 at the address: Lenin Street, 312.