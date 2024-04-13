12:58
Spring Jaz Demi race to take place in Bishkek

Spring Jaz Demi race will take place in Bishkek tomorrow, April 14. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, 3,500 athletes and fans of a healthy lifestyle will take part in the race at distances of 5, 10 and 21.1 kilometers. In addition, as part of the half marathon, a Kid’s Run for the youngest runners from 3 to 13 years old will take place.

The half marathon will start from Aska-Tash memorial complex.

During the event, from 8 a.m. till noon, traffic restrictions will be introduced on one lane of Fuchik Street from Aska-Tash stele towards Manas airport. The eastbound lane will be open for two-way traffic.

The event is organized by the public association Nomad Sport with the support of the Bishkek City Hall and government agencies. For additional information please call +996554600707.
