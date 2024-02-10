Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that Turkey became the largest investor in the economy of Kyrgyzstan in 2022 with a total investment amounting to $341.6 million. Based on the results of nine months of 2023, Turkey was included in the list of five countries that invested the largest volume of investments in Kyrgyzstan.

Cevdet Yilmaz said that economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey has great potential and the country intends to bring trade turnover between the two countries to a new level.

Representatives of such large Turkish companies as Coca-Cola Kyrgyzstan, Sheraton Hotel, Demirbank and Eti Bakir Tereksai, which operate in Kyrgyzstan, also spoke at the forum.

During the forum, bilateral business meetings were held at which issues of export of goods, searching and attracting potential investors and other issues of cooperation between enterprises in the fields of energy, agriculture, and processing industry were discussed. Eight memorandums of cooperation and joint implementation of investment projects were signed as a result of the Business Forum, which was attended by about 500 entrepreneurs.