Global Money Week 2025 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The annual financial literacy campaign Global Money Week under the motto «Think before you follow, wise money tomorrow» starts in Kyrgyzstan on April 8. The National Bank reported.

The relevance of the campaign is due to helping young people search for and find reliable information about financial instruments in the information space.

As part of the Global Money Week, various events will be held from April 8 to April 15 in all regions of the country together with government agencies, commercial banks, representatives of insurance companies and educational institutions: open lessons, workshops, lectures, open days and excursions to commercial banks, interactive games, competitions and quizzes.

During the events, information will be presented on financial security, the development of money management skills and making smart financial decisions.