Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential elections held on February 7, and wished further prosperity and development to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed current areas of Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation and prospects for joint interaction.