16:58
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential elections held on February 7, and wished further prosperity and development to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed current areas of Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation and prospects for joint interaction.
link: https://24.kg/english/286259/
views: 164
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Development Fund to start operating in 2024
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with President of Azerbaijan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan begins construction of five-star hotel in Issyk-Kul region
Azerbaijan registers growth in number of tourists from Kyrgyzstan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Negotiations could take place in Bishkek
Head of Nagorno-Karabakh signs decree ending existence of the republic
Aitmatov's novel "When Mountains Fall" translated into Azerbaijani language
Deputies approve transfer of land plot in Issyk-Kul to Azerbaijani investors
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
16:54
COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vac...
16:45
MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s driver's licenses are valid in Kazakhstan
16:29
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Head of Cabinet inspects restoration process
16:15
City authorities with support of police stop work of Kum-Shagyl plant
14:59
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election