President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Azerbaijan for a state visit. The presidential press service reported.
During the visit, the head of state will hold bilateral negotiations with the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and discuss current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.
A second meeting of the Interstate Council is also planned, following which a Joint Declaration of Presidents and a number of agreements aimed at deepening partnership in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be signed.
The heads of state will also take part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a secondary school in Khydyrly village.
The official delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes:
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev;
- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev;
- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Muratbek Azymbakiev;
- Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva;
- Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Altynbek Maksutov;
- Minister of Digital Development Nuriya Kutnaeva;
- Minister of Transport and Communications Tilek Tekebaev;
- Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev;
- Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev;
- Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Gulnara Baatyrova;
- Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
- Minister of Justice Ayaz Bayetov;
- Chairman of the Board of State Mortgage Company OJSC Almambet Shykmamatov;
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev;
- Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Kanybek Tumanbaev.