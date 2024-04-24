President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Azerbaijan for a state visit. The presidential press service reported.

During the visit, the head of state will hold bilateral negotiations with the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and discuss current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

A second meeting of the Interstate Council is also planned, following which a Joint Declaration of Presidents and a number of agreements aimed at deepening partnership in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be signed.

The heads of state will also take part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a secondary school in Khydyrly village.

