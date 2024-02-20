17:15
Sadyr Japarov discusses development of uranium deposit with Issyk-Kul residents

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with activists and representatives of local authorities of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region and Kochkor district of Naryn region in Balykchy. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov discussed with residents the plan of development of Kyzyl-Ompol deposit adjacent to the city.

Residents were provided with up-to-date information, experts and the President answered their questions.

During the meeting, the participants touched upon social issues of interest to them, such as the state program for providing citizens with housing, the fight against corruption, development of public transport system, increasing benefits and salaries of doctors and teachers, as well as the construction of infrastructure facilities.

In the spring of 2019, the country experienced a wave of rallies against the project to develop Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region. The result of numerous protests was the revocation of the license for uranium development. Later, the republic passed a law prohibiting the exploration and development of uranium and thorium deposits.

This uranium deposit is located on the northern side of Kyzyl-Ompol mountain at an altitude of 1,640-3,000 meters above sea level. Geological exploration work in this area was carried out in 1950-1957.

Surrounded by a ring of mountains, the small settlement Kok-Moinok-2, the population of which in 2019 was only 170 people, is located 12 kilometers away from the uranium mine.

In turn, Tash-Bulak is a small valley in front of Kuvaky Pass. A highway runs through it and two power lines pass through it. A railroad is located nearby.

Kok-Moinok is a tourist place. Tourist routes are organized there. For example, tours to Kok-Moinok canyons are very popular.
