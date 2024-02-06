16:39
USD 89.43
EUR 96.29
RUB 0.98
English

Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek refused to satisfy all three complaints of the management of 24.kg news agency.

According to lawyer Nurbek Sydykov, the investigating judges considered the petitions on the legality of the order of non-disclosure of case materials, on preventing lawyers from entering the office during the search on January 15, and on the investigator’s decision to deny access to the office for the staff to carry out professional activities. Sessions on the last two issues were held behind closed doors.

The court refused to satisfy all three petitions. Nurbek Sydykov added that the decision can be appealed in Bishkek City Court within five days.

Employees of the State Committee for National Security came to the office of 24.kg news agency on January 16 at about 11 a.m. General Director Asel Otorbaeva, Editors-in-Chief Anton Lymar and Makhinur Niyazova were taken for interrogation. Equipment and personal mobile phones of employees were confiscated. The SCNS said that the search at 24.kg news agency was conducted as part of a criminal case under the article «Propaganda of War» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On January 17, the managers were summoned for questioning again.

Cell phones of the staff, office equipment and documents have still not been returned.
link: https://24.kg/english/286048/
views: 151
Print
Related
Search, interrogations: Media organizations voice support for 24.kg news agency
Head of Torture Prevention Center meets with detained journalists
Detention of journalists: Ombudsman sends letter to Internal Affairs Department
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
U.S. Helsinki Commission condemns attacks on media in Kyrgyzstan
IFJ alarmed by worrying turn against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan
24.kg news agency files petition to lift arrest from its office
Pressure on media: There is freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan, president believes
Temirov Live staff are not journalists, Sadyr Japarov believes
Pressure on media: President comments on searches at 24.kg news agency
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Tuesday
16:01
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Aca...
15:51
Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region
14:49
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts
14:30
Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management
14:20
Death of Arstan Alai: Criminal case not initiated