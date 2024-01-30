11:54
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk predicts GDP growth in EAEU

GDP growth in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2024 is predicted to be more than 2.5 percent. The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexey Overchuk said.

According to him, in 2022, Armenia’s GDP grew by 12.6 percent, and Kyrgyzstan’s — by 6.3 percent. The dynamics of GDP growth at the end of last year was observed in all five countries.

In 2024, according to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, GDP will grow by 2.5 percent in the entire union.

It was noted that the absence of customs and other barriers, as well as the general labor market, contribute to the development of the investment potential of Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. And the development of Belarus, in addition to the EAEU, is influenced by participation in the union state, where a deeper integration model is being implemented.
