International drug trafficking channel suppressed in Jalal-Abad region

The work of an international drug trafficking channel was suppressed in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained in Safed-Bulan village based on earlier received operational information.

It was established that the detainee’s house, located in the border Safed-Bulan village, was used as a transshipment base for the transportation of drugs from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan via Kyrgyzstan.

Two bags of Afghan hashish with a total weight of 2 kilograms 166 grams were found in the detainee’s house. The detainee was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.
