Tenge appreciates in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the Kazakh tenge has grown over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. It changed for the first time in a long time.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the Kazakh currency for 0.135-0.1401 soms, and sell it for 0.2-0.21 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 0.2002 soms (0.55 percent growth).

The Russian ruble, on the contrary, began to lose its positions and is gradually depreciating. Today it is bought for 0.995-1 soms, sold for 1.013-1.03 soms. The official exchange rate is 1.0146 soms (0.34 percent growth).

Euro also depreciated a little. The buying rate today is 99.6-97.2 soms, the selling rate is 97.5-98.3 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 97.2821 som (0.01 percent growth).

The U.S. dollar remains relatively stable. It is bought for 89.2-89.3 soms, sold for 89.7-89.72 soms with the official rate of the National Bank at 89.2906 soms (0.02 percent drop).