EDB forecasts som exchange rate at 87-90 per $1 in 2025

The som exchange rate is forecast at 87-90 per $1 in 2025. Aigul Berdigulova, Senior Analyst at the Country Research Center of the Analytical Work Directorate of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said at a press conference of the bank in Almaty.

In her opinion, high inflation activity remains a key factor stimulating the economy. Additional growth is expected due to an increase in production in the manufacturing industry.

Strengthening of the national currency will be facilitated by the growth of exports due to the increase in world gold prices, and a slowdown in import growth. In the long term, a gradual weakening of the som exchange rate is forecast due to a reduction of difference in inflation rates between Kyrgyzstan and partner countries in trade.