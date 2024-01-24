11:12
Data on countries where Kyrgyzstan buys electricity become unavailable

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan has stopped publishing data on electricity imports and its costs by country. This follows from the committee’s report on Kyrgyzstan’s foreign and mutual trade in goods for January — November 2023.

Previously, this report presented figures on the total volume of imports, its value in soms and US dollars, comparison with the previous year. At the same time, the information was also presented by state. Based on the results of November last year, the report contained only general figures.

In November 2023, the volume of electricity imports into the Kyrgyz Republic reached 536.6 million kilowatt-hours.

In just 11 months, the republic bought 3,444 billion kilowatt-hours from other countries.

Compared to last year, the figure increased by 658.8 million kilowatt-hours.

The total cost of imported electricity amounted to more than 7 billion soms. This means that 1 kilowatt cost on average 2.4 soms.
