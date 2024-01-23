President of Kyrgyzstan approves budget of Social Fund for 2024

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on the Budget of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024 and the planning period 2025-2026.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 21, 2023.

The purpose is to ensure the rights of insured persons to state social insurance in accordance with the legislation of the republic.

The law approves the budget of the Social Fund for 2024 with revenues of 106,982,454.9 billion soms and expenditures of 105,323,406.5 billion soms.

At the same time, the surplus of the Social Fund budget is set at 1,659,048.4 billion soms.

The document came into force on January 1 of this year.