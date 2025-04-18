23:23
USD 87.10
EUR 99.05
RUB 1.07
English

Social Fund employees to receive additional payments for food and transportation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the resolution of July 29, 2022, No. 408, concerning the terms of remuneration of employees of the Social Fund. The corresponding document was signed on April 17, 2025.

According to the new version, the Chairman of the Social Fund is granted the right to:

  • Make monthly incentive payments to employees of the central office, departmental divisions and regional bodies of the fund, as well as technical and junior service personnel at the expense of the Development Fund of the Social Fund;
  • Pay bonuses in an amount not exceeding the monthly wage fund;
  • Reimburse transportation costs in the amount of 2,000 soms (with the exception of employees who are assigned company cars);
  • Pay compensation for food in the amount of 5,000 soms monthly;
  • Provide one-time bonuses and financial assistance.

The resolution is subject to official publication and comes into force on March 12 of this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/326593/
views: 284
Print
Related
President approves budget of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan for 2025
Number of Kyrgyzstanis making insurance payments to Social Fund increases
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan invests 12.3 billion soms for eight months of 2024
Social Fund earns 3.9 billion soms on investments for seven months
Social Fund tells about average pension size after increase in October
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan to invest Pension Fund’s money in precious metals
Social Fund calls messages about raising retirement age fake
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan awards pensions to 58 citizens of EAEU countries
President of Kyrgyzstan approves budget of Social Fund for 2024
Social Fund needs 40 billion soms to increase pensions in next two years
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
18 April, Friday
17:58
New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan appointed New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyr...
17:47
Social Fund employees to receive additional payments for food and transportation
17:36
Kyrgyzstan and Japan strengthen partnership in various spheres
17:21
18 tons of spoiled rice from USA destroyed in Osh
17:16
Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs