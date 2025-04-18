Social Fund employees to receive additional payments for food and transportation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the resolution of July 29, 2022, No. 408, concerning the terms of remuneration of employees of the Social Fund. The corresponding document was signed on April 17, 2025.

According to the new version, the Chairman of the Social Fund is granted the right to:

Make monthly incentive payments to employees of the central office, departmental divisions and regional bodies of the fund, as well as technical and junior service personnel at the expense of the Development Fund of the Social Fund;

Pay bonuses in an amount not exceeding the monthly wage fund;

Reimburse transportation costs in the amount of 2,000 soms (with the exception of employees who are assigned company cars);

Pay compensation for food in the amount of 5,000 soms monthly;

Provide one-time bonuses and financial assistance.

The resolution is subject to official publication and comes into force on March 12 of this year.