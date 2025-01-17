20:53
President approves budget of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan for 2025

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law approving the budget of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan for 2025.

According to the document, the fund’s revenues will amount to 120.5 billion soms, and expenses — 120.4 billion.

The Social Fund budget surplus is expected to be at the level of 66.6 million soms.

At least 43.7 billion soms will be allocated from the republican budget for the payment of pension funds.

At the same time, financing of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) for this year will amount to 5.4 billion soms, and 670.7 million will be allocated to the Employees’ Health Fund.

From October 1, 2024, the minimum pension in Kyrgyzstan is 6,900 soms.
