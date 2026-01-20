12:49
USD 87.45
EUR 101.67
RUB 1.12
English

Social Fund’s budget for 2026 to exceed 137 billion soms and have surplus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the draft law «On the Budget of the Social Fund for 2026 and the Planned Period of 2027–2028.»

According to the document, the Social Fund’s budget for 2026 is formed as follows:

  • revenues — 137,691.5 billion soms;
  • expenditures — 137,303.4 billion soms;
  • surplus — 388.1 million soms.

For the planned period of 2027–2028, the budget parameters are approved in an annex to the draft law.

The law also provides for:

  • formation of the fund’s revenue base from the sources specified in Annex 2;
  • financing of all Social Fund expenditures for 2026 within the established limits;
  • transfers from the republican budget for pension payments totaling 46,670.3 billion soms.

In addition, the following allocations are stipulated:

  • financing of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund — 6,503.4 billion soms;
  • financing of the Workers’ Health Improvement Fund — 1,009.1 billion soms;
  • approval of the budget of the State Accumulative Pension Fund for 2026.

The law entered into force on January 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/358523/
views: 163
Print
Related
Social Fund predicts significant pension increase in 2026
Ermek Kazakov appointed Deputy Head of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Ayu Grand sold to Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan for 3.2 billion soms
Social Fund employees to receive additional payments for food and transportation
President approves budget of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan for 2025
Number of Kyrgyzstanis making insurance payments to Social Fund increases
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan invests 12.3 billion soms for eight months of 2024
Social Fund earns 3.9 billion soms on investments for seven months
Social Fund tells about average pension size after increase in October
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan to invest Pension Fund’s money in precious metals
Popular
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
20 January, Tuesday
12:36
Mosque on fire in Bishkek Mosque on fire in Bishkek
12:15
21,500 tons of mineral fertilizers imported into Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit
12:01
Kyrgyz language proficiency requirements for civil servants tightened
11:54
State companies to receive incentives for construction of Ala-Too Resort