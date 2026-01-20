Social Fund’s budget for 2026 to exceed 137 billion soms and have surplus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the draft law «On the Budget of the Social Fund for 2026 and the Planned Period of 2027–2028.»

According to the document, the Social Fund’s budget for 2026 is formed as follows:

revenues — 137,691.5 billion soms;

expenditures — 137,303.4 billion soms;

surplus — 388.1 million soms.

For the planned period of 2027–2028, the budget parameters are approved in an annex to the draft law.

The law also provides for:

formation of the fund’s revenue base from the sources specified in Annex 2;

financing of all Social Fund expenditures for 2026 within the established limits;

transfers from the republican budget for pension payments totaling 46,670.3 billion soms.

In addition, the following allocations are stipulated:

financing of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund — 6,503.4 billion soms;

financing of the Workers’ Health Improvement Fund — 1,009.1 billion soms;

approval of the budget of the State Accumulative Pension Fund for 2026.

The law entered into force on January 1.