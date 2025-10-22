Ayu Grand sold to Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan for 3.2 billion soms

On October 21, trades with a total volume of 3.24 billion soms were held on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange. The KSE reports.

Almost the entire turnover came from a single transaction involving shares of the joint-stock company Tunguch Shopping Center, with trading volume amounting to 3,237.19 billion soms.

The share trading followed a government decision to transfer the property complex of Ayu Sport LLC into state ownership and to establish a new open joint-stock company Tunguch Shopping Center on its basis. The order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev on October 3.

According to the document, Tunguch Shopping Center JSC was created with 100 percent state ownership and an authorized capital of 3,237.19 billion soms. The State Property Management Agency (SPMA) was designated as the founder and sole shareholder.

The SPMA was instructed to transfer Ayu Sport property complex to the authorized capital of the new company and sell 100 percent of its shares to the Social Fund at nominal value. The transaction was financed through the State Accumulative Pension Fund.

The transferred assets include trade, production, and warehouse facilities with a total area of 65,940.4 square meters on a 5.17-hectare plot at 20/1, Isakeev Street (Ayu Grand shopping center); a sports and shooting complex with an area of 2,423.7 square meters on a 0.24-hectare plot; and a non-residential facility of 208.6 square meters located at 2/7, Valikhanov Street.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) earlier opened a criminal case against the founder of Ayu Holding and former deputy of Parliament Sharshenbek Abdykerimov under the article «Financing of organized criminal groups.» Abdykerimov left Kyrgyzstan after the October 2020 events and has since been on the international wanted list.