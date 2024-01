Runners Nursultan Keneshbekov and Alymkan Dzhamshitbekova participated in the International Tournament in honor of Olga Rypakova, held in Ust-Kamenogorsk (Kazakhstan). The Athletics Federation reported on social media.

Nursultan Keneshbekov took the first place in the 1,500-meter race with a result of 3:45.82.

Alymkan Dzhamshitbekova took the second place in the 800-meter race (2:32.08).

Nursultan Keneshbekov updated the national record that he set in 2022 in Belarus (3:46.50).