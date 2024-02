The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships ended in Tehran (Iran). The Athletics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

On the final day of the competition, Ainuska Kalil kyzy won a bronze medal with a result of 9 minutes 27.18 seconds at a distance of 3,000 meters, and Nursultan Keneshbekov took the first place with a result of 8 minutes 8.85 seconds.

Earlier, Ainuska Kalil kyzy won a silver medal at a distance of 1,500 meters, and Nursultan Keneshbekov won a gold medal.