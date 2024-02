Nursultan Keneshbekov won a gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, which takes place in Tehran (Iran). The Athletics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic posted on social media.

At a distance of 1,500 meters, he finished first with a result 3 minutes 49.1 seconds.

Ainuska Kalil kyzy won a silver medal with a result 4 minutes 35.29 seconds at the same distance.