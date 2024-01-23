14:09
First Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency appointed

Kubanychbek Dzhaniev was appointed the First Deputy Director of the State Property Management Agency. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Prior to his appointment, Kubanychbek Dzhaniev was the head of Kyrgyzgeologiya state enterprise.

He replaced Meder Mashiev, who was dismissed from his post. In addition, by presidential decree, Kanatbek Turgunbekov, the head of the State Property Management Agency, was also removed from his post.

Earlier, the State Property Management Agency reported that two cars belonging to the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev were transferred to the State Committee for National Security and the Department of Presidential Affairs. The State Committee for National Security denied this information, saying that they have enough their own transport.
