Premises of temporary detention facilities do not meet legal requirements

Specialists of the National Center for Prevention of Torture checked the temporary detention facilities and duty units of the internal affairs bodies in Kyrgyzstan and found out that all the premises of the territorial police units do not meet the requirements of the law.

The order of work of places of detention and the requirements for detention, sanitary and epidemiological rules and norms approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of April 11, 2016 are violated.

It says that at least three rooms should be equipped in special detention centers and premises of duty units for the separate keeping of prisoners on the basis of gender and health status.

The requirements for cells are:

The room temperature should not be lower than +18 degrees Celsius;

With the onset of the dark time of the day, electric lighting or alternative energy sources are switched on in the premises;

Each room must have an area of at least 6 square meters;

Walls of the premises are plastered smoothly, they should not adjoin a common corridor;

The door is equipped with a viewing window made of unbreakable transparent plexiglass, the size of which allows to observe the arrested;

Supply and exhaust ventilation is installed in the premises;

Heating radiators in rooms are protected by sheet metal casings or gratings without sharp points.

Employees of the National Center drew up 25 acts on these violations. They were sent to the prosecutor’s office and the Department of Internal Affairs of the regions.