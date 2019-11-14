15:06
Government intends to remove detention centers, prisons from Bishkek

«It is necessary to take all correctional institutions out of Bishkek,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, work on the removal of pre-trial detention centers and prisons outside the city will begin in 2020. As an example of an unsuccessful location, he cited pretrial detention center 1, which is located at the intersection of Ibraimov and Gorky Streets.

«The budget for 2020 includes funds for these purposes. I hope the deputies will support our initiative. This must be done to ensure safety of citizens. A working group has been set up that is preparing proposals,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
