Cells of temporary detention center in Bishkek overcrowded

Cells of the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek are overcrowded. The detainees sleep on the floor. The National Center for Torture Prevention of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center’s staff, the Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 doesn’t accept detainees without a certificate of the absence of coronavirus because of the quarantine. Therefore, instead of the prescribed 48 hours, the detainees spend 14 days in the temporary detention center.

Up to date, there are 99 people in the temporary detention center (with a limit of 60 places), nine of whom are women and one minor. Women reported that there are four mattresses for six people in the cell.

The detainees complained that they had to sleep on the floor.

A similar problem is in the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city. According to the head of the National Center for Torture Prevention in Osh region, Khudayarzhan Narmatov, people kept there complain of ill-treatment. There are statements from prisoners of the Osh pre-trial detention center. In the period from January to June, the organization received five appeals from the detainees. They complain of torture by the police and administration of the remand prison. All the materials were sent to the public prosecutor’s office.