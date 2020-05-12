16:44
USD 78.00
EUR 84.38
RUB 1.06
English

Human rights defenders in Kyrgyzstan demand to test detention center inmates

Civil society once again draws attention of the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to the situation in places of detention. Human rights activists — Dinara Oshurakhunova and Klara Sooronkulova — made a statement.

According to them, lawyers and human rights defenders receive information that prisoners with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have suffered from similar illnesses in recent days are kept in the pretrial detention center 1. However, they are not provided with the necessary medical assistance and the administration of the pre-trial detention center does not take any measures to find out an accurate diagnosis, convincing prisoners that they have a common cold. At the same time, there are up to 15 people and more in each cell.

«Despite assurances from the management of the State Penitentiary Service that they have two laboratories and conduct PCR tests, prisoners report that no tests to detect coronavirus infection in the institution are made. In this regard, we believe that testing for COVID-19 should be carried out with the participation of doctors of the general healthcare system and according to the algorithms of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. We demand from the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov and the acting Director of the National Center for Torture Prevention, Dinara Sayakova, a clear and conscientious fulfillment of their mandates in terms of monitoring the observance of prisoners’ rights to receive timely and high-quality medical care and examination,» human rights activists noted.

The statement says that they demand monitoring of places of deprivation of liberty and imprisonment and objective information about the current situation and measures taken to prevent the spread of infection, as well as examination and treatment of patients.

«We also call on the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to pay attention to the situation with prisoners, visit them and give their assessment of the current state of their detention,» the signatories stress.

Note, management of the State Penitentiary Service stated earlier that the inmates of the pretrial detention center 1 will be tested for coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/152595/
views: 99
Print
Related
Government intends to remove detention centers, prisons from Bishkek
Prisoners of detention center in Osh city sleep in turns
Inmates of Naryn detention center complain of torture, moral pressure
Kubanychbek Kulmatov to stay in SCNS detention center for other 2 months
Abdirasulova: Prisoners of temporary detention facility in south eat with hands
Escape from detention center. Fourth fugitive detained
Head of Torture Prevention Center presents review of detention center visits
Escape from detention center. Another fugitive detained
17 Kyrgyz citizens kept in special detention center in Angarsk (Russia)
Bishkek City Court leaves Sadyr Japarov in detention center until May 28
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
12 May, Tuesday
16:21
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from...
15:58
Human rights defenders in Kyrgyzstan demand to test detention center inmates
14:56
Clinical Maternity Hospital of National Childhood Welfare Center suspends work
14:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
14:21
Health Ministry voices recommendations for holding Nationwide Testing