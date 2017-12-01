11:08
Escape from detention center. Fourth fugitive detained

Kairat Dzhanbotoev, the fourth escapee from the temporary detention facility of Sokuluk District Department of Interior, who was convicted of murder, was detained on November 27. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the department, he was caught in the territory of Moscow district of Chui region.

On Tuesday, the accused of the murder Ramil Bazarkulov and Bakyt Dildeshev, who is accused of robbery, were detained. Both of them were placed in detention center 1. On Wednesday, police officers detained the third escaped Baghtiyat Achyldurdiev in Bishkek.

On November 27, four detainees escaped from the detention center. They are accused of robbery and murders. According to preliminary data, someone turned off the electricity for 13 minutes and opened the cell, releasing the suspects of committing extremely grievous crimes.

According to the results of the official investigation, employees of Sokuluk District Department of Interior were dismissed, the chiefs were reprimanded.
