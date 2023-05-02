04:06
265 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2023

At least 265 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to it, 80 percent of all cases were registered in Osh region (147) and Osh city (65). Nine cases were registered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 8, Talas region — 7, Jalal-Abad region — 7, Batken region — 22.

«Due to the fact that the cases are more often registered among unvaccinated children under six, local health officials are taking preventive measures to improve measles and rubella vaccination coverage of children from 12 months to six years old,» the center said.
