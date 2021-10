The Asian World Film Festival 2021 (AWFF) kicks off in Los Angeles (USA) on November 1. Its organizers reported.

The film festival will begin with a screening of a film by an Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao «Eternals».

Two films from Kyrgyzstan — «Akyrky Koch» and «Shambala» will be screened at the festival.

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) celebrates the work of Asian filmmakers and strengthens the ties between the Hollywood and Asian entertainment industries.

This year’s screenings and celebrations will take place on November 1-11 and include feature 30 films from over 20 countries.