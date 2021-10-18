Akylbek Japarov checks Torugart checkpoint

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, within the framework of his working trip to Naryn region, visited Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He noted that from now on, loading would be carried out at Torugart checkpoint, and not in Arka area, and stressed that the number of trucks would be increases in the near future.

The official also inspected the condition of the disinfection barrier and instructed to improve the infrastructure of this checkpoint.

Akylbek Japarov got acquainted with the state of the outpost of the Tailak Baatyr border military unit.