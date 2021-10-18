Azerbaijan asks to allow entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country

The first round of consultations on consular issues between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan took place in Baku (Azerbaijan). Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the issue of mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates, as well as the issue of including Kyrgyzstan in the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the territory of Azerbaijan. They also discussed protection of the rights and interests of citizens, including providing support and assistance to temporarily staying, studying and working in the territories of the two states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

«The participants of the consultations exchanged experience on the provision of consular legal and humanitarian assistance during the pandemic and considered issues of cooperation within the framework of the Minsk Convention on Legal Aid and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases, as well as the implementation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations dated 24 April 1963 and issues of functioning of the Institute of Honorary Consuls of the two states. A protocol was signed following the meeting,» the statement says.