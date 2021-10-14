Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector

«Energy is one of the main directions of my policy, therefore special attention is paid to it,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during opening of Sokuluk HES-2.

According to him, he studied the situation and difficulties in the energy system and set a goal — to develop and attract investments in the sector, which is of particular importance for the development of the country.

The head of state told about measures to achieve stability and eliminate bureaucratic barriers in the energy system. A new medium-term tariff policy has been adopted, the procedure for granting land plots has been simplified, and VAT has been canceled for the import of energy equipment for installations based on renewable energy sources. In addition, mechanisms for cooperation between the state and potential investors have been developed, including exemption from licensing of activities on renewable energy sources and the extension of benefits to 15 years.

According to Sadyr Japarov, these measures will give a steady impetus to the development of «green energy» and increase additional generating capacities.

Designing and construction of a small hydroelectric power station is underway at Orto-Tokoy reservoir in Issyk-Kul region. Construction of Kara-Kul hydroelectric power station will begin soon in Jalal-Abad region. These projects will be implemented within the framework of the public-private partnership mechanism. Since March, more than 20 companies have expressed their readiness to build small hydroelectric power plants and received the appropriate certificates.

To date, Kyrgyzstan has 10 small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 54 megawatts, generating more than 200 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. But this volume of generation is not enough to cover the deficit of 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.