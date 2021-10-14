Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the commissioning of Sokuluk HES-2. Presidential press service reported.

He examined the main structures, got acquainted with the equipment and operation of the hydroelectric station and noted the importance of its launch.

Sokuluk HES-2 was built without participation of the state, by private investors, without budget and donor funds.

According to the president, this small hydroelectric station will become a good example for launching new similar stations in all regions of the country.

He noted the need to step up practical work to assist potential investors in the construction of small hydroelectric stations, eliminate bureaucracy and support such projects.

Sadyr Japarov called on local and all interested investors to invest in the development of the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan, noting that all conditions have been created for this.

Sokuluk HES-2 was first commissioned in 1960. After the collapse of the USSR, it was mothballed, and an inspection in 2007 found out that the main hydraulic power and electrical equipment, as well as hydraulic structures and the building of the HES were dismantled and partially destroyed. Complete reconstruction was required for its launch.

Its installed capacity is 2.4 megawatts with an average annual electricity generation of 11,895,700 kilowatt-hours.

Electricity generation at Sokuluk HES-2 will increase its generation in Chui region, reduce losses in networks that will increase the reliability and stability of power supply to consumers.