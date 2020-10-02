14:51
USD 79.49
EUR 93.24
RUB 1.03
English

Uch-Kurgan HES in Kyrgyzstan needs urgent repairs

Damage to one blade of the impeller was found during preventive maintenance at the hydroelectric unit No. 3 of Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric station (HES). Electric Stations OJSC reports.

Restoration of the mechanism will take two — three weeks. Three hydroelectric units are currently operating at Uch-Kurgan HES. This is enough to ensure specified load regime for the power system of Kyrgyzstan. The personnel of Electric Stations OJSC started repairing the blade.

«The main cause of damage is aging and complete wear of the hydraulic unit, since Uch-Kurgan HES was put into operation in 1961 and for the entire time (almost 60 years) no modernization and replacement of hydroelectric units has been carried out. The hydroelectric station is in dire need of the prompt implementation of reconstruction and modernization projects,» the energy company stressed.

As of today, issues of financing, selection of a consultant and a contractor are worked out within the project.

«Timely and high-quality repair work at hydroelectric unit No. 3 of Uch-Kurgan HES will ensure uninterrupted power supply of consumers in the coming autumn-winter period,» Electric Stations company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/167206/
views: 110
Print
Related
Abdylda Israilov: There will be no rolling blackouts this winter
Kyrgyz HES: How Toktogul HES is modernized and why new facilities not built
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections
2 October, Friday
14:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 34.2 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 34.2 milli...
14:31
Experts assess readiness of correctional facilities for new wave of COVID-19
14:18
Lights film by Kyrgyz director Daniyar Abirov to be screened in Amsterdam
14:02
28 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:58
Kyrgyzstan to impose tax on electronic goods