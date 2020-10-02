Uch-Kurgan HES in Kyrgyzstan needs urgent repairs

Damage to one blade of the impeller was found during preventive maintenance at the hydroelectric unit No. 3 of Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric station (HES). Electric Stations OJSC reports.

Restoration of the mechanism will take two — three weeks. Three hydroelectric units are currently operating at Uch-Kurgan HES. This is enough to ensure specified load regime for the power system of Kyrgyzstan. The personnel of Electric Stations OJSC started repairing the blade.

«The main cause of damage is aging and complete wear of the hydraulic unit, since Uch-Kurgan HES was put into operation in 1961 and for the entire time (almost 60 years) no modernization and replacement of hydroelectric units has been carried out. The hydroelectric station is in dire need of the prompt implementation of reconstruction and modernization projects,» the energy company stressed.

As of today, issues of financing, selection of a consultant and a contractor are worked out within the project.

«Timely and high-quality repair work at hydroelectric unit No. 3 of Uch-Kurgan HES will ensure uninterrupted power supply of consumers in the coming autumn-winter period,» Electric Stations company said.